Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Among Finalists for Top EDGE
Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown has narrowed his focus to five schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists fighting for the elite defender's commitment.
Brown checks in as the No. 4 rated edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore eyeing the Connective native's services, but only five remain after trimming his list.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has visited the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, and UCLA Bruins, among several others, this offseason as he evaluated the early contenders.
Now, Brown has gained clarity on the schools that have piqued his interest.
“I’ve been getting out and seeing a lot of schools,” Brown told Rivals. “That’s helped me figure out what I like and what fits me. Those visits have given me a clearer picture of what each program is about.
"I’m paying attention to how the coaches are, how they develop players and the culture around the program. That’s what stands out when you’re there."
The Ole Miss Rebels sit alongside the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Texas A&M Aggies as the final five schools in contention for the Top-30 prospect in America.
A recent trip to Oxford provided a better sense of the way Ole Miss would utilize Brown's skillset in a Pete Golding led defense - which piqued Brown's interest while in the Magnolia State.
“They broke down how they would use me and where I fit,” Brown said. “I like how they see me in their system.
“I like the energy there and how they run things,” he said. “You can tell they’re building something.”
But there are other schools that are swinging for the fences as Notre Dame, USC, Ohio State, and Texas A&M continue rolling out the red carpet.
Now, as the offseason continues, contenders have emerged for the No. 4 rated EDGE in America with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix after being labeled finalists.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20