Ole Miss Softball Lands Commitment From Prized UCONN Two-Way Star in Portal
The Ole Miss Rebels continue a critical offseason in Oxford with the program retooling the roster after reaching the Women's College World Series this season.
Now, the program has added its second commitment via the NCAA Transfer Portal with UCONN two-way star Hope Jenkins revealing a pledge to the Rebels.
Jenkins, who's proven to be lethal both in the circle and at the plate, is coming off of a stellar season for the Huskies in 2025.
At the plate last season, Jenkins appeared in 36 games with 33 starts, finishing with a .269 batting average.
The consistent piece had 22 runs batted in, five home runs and nine doubles off 32 hits.
On the mound, Jenkins made 30 appearances with an 11-3 record and 3.98 ERA. She allowed 72 runs with 57 of them being earned off 102 hits.
She struck out 74 batters and walked 51 others in 100.1 innings pitched last year.
Jenkins is the second addition in the NCAA Transfer Portal for the Rebels.
Addition No. 1: Cassie Reasner [Kentucky]
Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have made a splash in the transfer portal, signing infielder Cassie Reasner as a transfer from Kentucky.
Reasner joins the Rebels after two seasons with the Wildcats and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A native of Harvest, Ala., Reasner adds a prolific bat to the 2026 Rebels lineup.
A career .267 hitter, Reasner broke out in 2025, hitting .289 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI over 58 games and 56 starts, while slugging .509.
Reasner was particularly impactful in SEC play, launching five of her 10 home runs in conference play.
Reasner took home Softball America Star of the Week and SEC Player of the Week honors this season, following a dominant series against Missouri where she hit three home runs.
In addition to her regular season work, Reasner hit .417 for the Wildcats in the Clemson Regional, headlined by a three-hit game in the win over USC Upstate.
Reasner joins a class of six impact freshmen in 2026 and an infield that returns All-Region honorees Persy Llamas and Mackenzie Pickens, as the Rebels will build upon the program's first trip to the Women's College World Series.
