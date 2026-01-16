Ole Miss Football Star EDGE Princewill Umanmielen Enters Portal in Stunning Move
In this story:
Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season with the Rebels in a stunning departure for the program, according to On3 Sports.
Umanmielen, a former Nebraska Cornhuskers signee that transferred to Ole Miss last offseason, was was recently announced as a player that had re-signed with the Rebels and would be back in 2026.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is fresh off of a strong junior campaign after making his way to the SEC - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception - on the season.
Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner made it a priority to get Umanmielen back in the mix after revealing he would be remaining on staff in Oxford under Golding where it now appears that he will depart despite a push from the Rebels.
It's a stunning development for Ole Miss as the program has now lost three starters across a 24-hour period with Umanmielen, linebacker TJ Dottery, and EDGE Da'Shawn Womack all announcing their plans to hit the portal.
Dottery, a 6-foot-2, 230-pounder that served as the "quarterback of the defense" across the last two seasons, took on the field after taking on an expanded role - calling the plays while wearing the orange sticker on his helmet in 2025.
The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign for the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.
Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.
The Departures [17]:
RB Domonique Thomas
QB Austin Simmons
OL PJ Wilkins
WR Winston Watkins, Jr.
LB Jaden Yates
CB Ricky Fletcher
CB Chris Graves
CB Ethan Fields
OL Jude Foster
OL Delano Townsend
EDGE Corey Amos
S TJ Banks
OL Devin Harper
DL Jeffery Rush
LB TJ Dottery
EDGE Da'Shawn Womack
EDGE Princewill Umanmielen
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver
Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul
Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20