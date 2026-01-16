Ole Miss Football Star EDGE Princewill Umanmielen Enters Portal in Stunning Move

Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season with the Rebels in a stunning departure for the program, according to On3 Sports.

Umanmielen, a former Nebraska Cornhuskers signee that transferred to Ole Miss last offseason, was was recently announced as a player that had re-signed with the Rebels and would be back in 2026.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is fresh off of a strong junior campaign after making his way to the SEC - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception - on the season.

Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner made it a priority to get Umanmielen back in the mix after revealing he would be remaining on staff in Oxford under Golding where it now appears that he will depart despite a push from the Rebels.

NEW: Ole Miss star EDGE Princewill Umanmielen plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.https://t.co/7xyS38Ho3B pic.twitter.com/lfID7DdtjJ — On3 (@On3) January 15, 2026

It's a stunning development for Ole Miss as the program has now lost three starters across a 24-hour period with Umanmielen, linebacker TJ Dottery, and EDGE Da'Shawn Womack all announcing their plans to hit the portal.

Dottery, a 6-foot-2, 230-pounder that served as the "quarterback of the defense" across the last two seasons, took on the field after taking on an expanded role - calling the plays while wearing the orange sticker on his helmet in 2025.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign for the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) takes the field with his teammates before they play the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Departures [17]:

RB Domonique Thomas

QB Austin Simmons

OL PJ Wilkins

WR Winston Watkins, Jr.

LB Jaden Yates

CB Ricky Fletcher

CB Chris Graves

CB Ethan Fields

OL Jude Foster

OL Delano Townsend

EDGE Corey Amos

S TJ Banks

OL Devin Harper

DL Jeffery Rush

LB TJ Dottery

EDGE Da'Shawn Womack

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

