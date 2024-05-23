Ole Miss TE Commit Hayden Bradley Bringing 'Playmaker' Mindset to Rebels Offense
Ole Miss Rebels tight end commit Hayden Bradley was blown away by Oxford before he recently pledged to the program.
The Ole Miss Rebels have a famous ability to develop wide receivers, but they also have one of the top tight end rooms in college football entering the 2024 season. With the commitment of Buford (Ga.) High School three-star Hayden Bradley, that unit looks to improve in the years ahead.
Bradley committed to the Rebels on April 27, and he is bringing a strong mindset to Oxford once he concludes his senior season of prep ball. He recently sat down with The Grove Report to discuss his recruiting process and what led him to pledge to Ole Miss last month.
"There's no better place to be right now than in Oxford," Bradley said. "[Ole Miss is] on the rise to the top, and I don't see that stopping any time soon. They took me in like family, and as soon as I stepped foot on campus, I knew it was home for me."
Caden Prieskorn is the current headliner in the Rebels' tight end room, having developed into a quality receiver for quarterback Jaxson Dart in 2023 despite fighting some injury issues. Prieskorn hauled in 30 receptions for 449 yards and four scores last season, and all of those touchdowns came in Ole Miss' final three games of the year.
To put it lightly, Bradley is very impressed with Prieskorn's talent, and he hopes to bring some of that same fire to Oxford next year.
"Ole Miss has one of the best offenses in college football right now," Bradley said. "They have the No. 1 tight end in college football, and if you are a playmaker, you will get the ball. If you can make plays at the tight end position, you're getting the ball."
The rising senior has a strong relationship with the Ole Miss staff, but his closest bond comes with the Rebels' new tight end coach, one who joined the program this offseason.
"Coach [Joe] Cox, for sure," Bradley said. "He is easily one of the best tight end coaches in college football and has a great history with tight ends and lots of knowledge on the game."
Bradley plans to have an official visit with Ole Miss on June 13, but he is already thinking ahead for his eventual college career. Once he steps foot on campus as a student, he is hoping to make a noticeable impact in an already-potent offense. Prieskorn will leave big shoes to fill, but this 2025 prospect isn't afraid to put in the work.
"Be a leader for this team and do everything I can to help us get to our end goal," Bradley said.