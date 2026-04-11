Ole Miss Women's Basketball Wins Major Recruiting Battle, Lands Coveted SEC Transfer

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels are cruising on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program assembling arguably the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America to this point.

With a handful of additions locked in, McPhee-McCuin and Co. are quickly making their presence felt across Week 1 of the portal window - inking multiple SEC transfers to the haul.

Ole Miss started its portal recruiting wins with Tennessee transfer Talaysia Cooper putting pen to paper with the program followed by Boise State center Emily Howard making things official.

From there, the Rebels have continued their success with two more signees. What is Ole Miss getting in the signees?

Meet the Signees: Commitments No. 3 and No. 4

No. 1: Maya Anderson - San Jose State

McPhee-McCuin remains busy in the portal, signing Maya Anderson, a two-way player from San Jose State, for the 2025-26 campaign.

"Maya is a hidden gem," said McPhee-McCuin. "Her toughness and physicality will help her have a great transition to this conference! Her potential is through the roof and I can't wait until she gets back on campus with us!"

Starting in all 32 games at San Jose State, Anderson led the Spartans during the 2025-26 season in scoring (13.9), rebounds (6.7), and steals (1.4).

Prior to redshirting the 2024-25 season, the Toronto, Ontario, native made 17 starts in 24 appearances as a true freshman, averaging 5.4 points per game, while shooting 63.3 percent from the free throw line.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

Anderson holds a career-high 29 points against Sacramento State this past season, and grabbed 15 rebounds versus Colorado State in the Spartans' regular season finale.

In high school, she earned five MVP honors, including the 2022 Conference Championship MVP award, then led Crestwood Preparatory College to win the 2023 Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association State Championship the following year.

Anderson participated in the Biosteel All-Canadian Game her junior and senior year, which features the top high school basketball players from across Canada.

No. 2: Knisha Godfrey - Florida

McPhee-McCuin and her staff continue to reload for the 2026-27 campaign, signing Knisha Godfrey, a guard from Florida, on Friday.

"Knisha is a vet and knows the SEC," said McPhee-McCuin. "Her leadership skills will be needed with Team 52, along with her understanding of the game. She is a floor general that wants to make everyone around her better. We are excited to have her finish her career with us here at Ole Miss."

As an in-conference transfer, Godfrey will be a valuable asset to the Rebels, as she played in 31 games for the Gators last season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.3 minutes off the bench. Prior to the season, she represented Florida at the 2025 USA Basketball 3X nationals.

Before moving to Gainesville, Godfrey played for TCU, where she tallied 25 points and 13 assists across 93 minutes as a junior.

Courtesy of Emily Howard via X.

The Columbus, Ohio, native appeared in 26 games her freshman, scoring a career-best 26 points along with eight rebounds in the season-opener against Lipscomb, prior to taking a redshirt year.

In high school, Godfrey was ranked the No. 40 player in the country and the eighth-best point guard in the class of 2021 by espnW.

She helped lead Tampa Bay Technical to the Florida 8A title, the first-ever state championship for the program, while also making two final four appearances, two regional championships and three district titles.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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