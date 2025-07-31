Oregon Ducks Trending for Prized Ole Miss Football Defensive Line Target
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds has narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes this offseason.
The Top-10 defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle trimmed his list this month with contenders emerging heading into the home stretch of his process.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder out of the Peach State is the No. 1 available defensive lineman with all eyes on the August 2 decision date.
For Ole Miss, the legacy factor is key with Geralds' father suiting up for the Rebels in his day, but the recruiting efforts of defensive coordinator Pete Golding have played a pivotal role in the program remaining in contention.
According to a source familiar with Geralds' process, this one is emerging as an LSU Tigers versus Oregon Ducks battle with decision day inching closer.
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks appear to be trending down the stretch with multiple expert predictions also being logged in favor of the Big Ten program.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman recently logged predictions in favor of the Oregon Ducks winning out for Geralds.
Now, with 48 hours out until a decision, the Ducks remain a serious threat in winning out for the highly-touted defensive lineman.
Geralds will choose between Ole Miss, LSU, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday, August 2 with the Rebels appearing to be on the outside looking in.
