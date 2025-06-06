Pair of Alabama Crimson Tide Commitments Visiting Ole Miss Football This Weekend
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for a critical weekend in Oxford with a myriad of priority targets making their way to campus.
After a productive stretch last weekend, the staff will be looking to carry the momentum with SEC commitments heading to the Magnolia State.
Kiffin and Co. will have a pair of Alabama Crimson Tide pledges making their way to town to check in with the program for multi-day stays.
Ole Miss hosted a handful of "flip watch" targets last weekend with the coming days providing much of the same.
Which Crimson Tide commitments are expected to be in Oxford for multi-day stays?
The Visitors: Alabama Pledges Heading to Town
The Prized Cornerback: Zyan Gibson
Gadsden (Ala.) four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson remains a priorty target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Gibson, the No. 5 rated cornerback in America, verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide last December with the hometown program winning out for his services.
“My commitment to Alabama is solid,” Gibson told On3 Sports. “My relationship with the coaches and staff especially, Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) is key. I see myself being successful in their defense. Coach Mo will help me develop and reach my goals as a player and as a man.”
But it hasn't stopped the top programs across the country from fighting in his recruitment process.
That includes the Ole Miss Rebels with Kiffin and Co. battling the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers, among others, that have extended scholarships.
Now, the Rebels are taking a step in the right direction in their pursuit of flipping Gibson.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder has locked in an official visit with Ole Miss for this weekend where he will be taking a multi-day stay in Oxford.
The Top-100 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle will make his way to town with Kiffin and the Rebels looking to make a statement in his process.
Gibson will officially visit the Tennessee Volunteers during the weekend of June 13 as well prior to checking in with the Crimson Tide to round out his process.
The Offensive Line Target: Chris Booker
Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter four-star offensive lineman Chris Booker remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Booker, a Top-25 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has continued his rise as a coveted recruit during his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has reeled in offers from multiple SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators, among several others.
But Booker elected to go public a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide in February after revealing a decision.
The pledge to Kalen DeBoer and Co. hasn't stopped top programs in America from reaching out to Booker during his process.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after the program extended a scholarship to Booker on just weeks.
Now, the Rebels will get Booker over to Oxford for an official visit this summer where he'll take a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State from June 17-19, according to 247Sports.
