Pete Golding Receives Rave Review From Prized Ole Miss Football Transfer Signee

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels reeled in a commitment from Nevada standout edge rusher Jonathan Maldonado in January as one of the first signees this offseason.

Maldonado entered the free agent market with a myriad of programs in pursuit, but Golding and Co. quickly sealed the deal for the productive defender 48 hours after the NCAA Transfer Portal opened.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he totaled 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss to go along with five sacks for his Wolfpack crew.

Maldonado's Pro Football Focus grades stick out after finishing with an 85.8 pass rush grade in 2025 and an overall defensive grade of 79.5. Both of those numbers would have placed him among the top-five on the Ole Miss roster across the 2025 season.

Now, Maldonado has revealed his reasoning for signing with the Ole Miss Rebels after praising Golding and the staff.

"Pete Golding is definitely the most genuine person I've met - probably in my entire college career if I'm being honest," Maldonado said in a recent interview.

In an interview on The RW Podcast, Rebel Talk, Jonathan Maldonado described what his relationship has been like with Pete Golding since joining the Rebels.



Link to Full Interview: https://t.co/bIjdV2zL61 pic.twitter.com/r3Ujzyuzqi — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) January 25, 2026

Ole Miss has added nearly 30 newcomers to the 2026 roster with Maldonado set to take on a critical role in the trenches after the Rebels lost EDGE Princewill Umanmielen to the Transfer Portal in January.

The Transfer Portal Additions [28]:

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: