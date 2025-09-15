Prized Louisiana Linebacker Commits to Ole Miss Football Over LSU, Tennessee, USC
Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Garrett, the No. 1 rated in Louisiana, emerged as one of the most coveted uncommitted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after reopening his recruitment over the summer.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder recently backed off of an Auburn Tigers commitment with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores coming in hot.
But it's Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that made their presence felt in Garrett's recruitment with the program winning out down the stretch.
“Ole Miss, they do a good job at building relationships and making you feel like a priority,” Garrett told Rivals. “Obviously, they just lost a linebacker in their class. Guy that flipped over seven to eight times, so just knowing that they want loyalty and they have stability.
"Two coaches that coached under Nick Saban, and just knowing that Nick Saban, one of the greatest coaches to coach in college football, wanted them guys a part of the staff. Then they dispersed out to start their own program, which has been very successful.”
Garrett was back in Oxford this past weekend where he was accompanied by Ole Miss Rebels four-star linebacker commit Anthony Davis Jr. where the two talked shop in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
For Davis, the coveted Peach State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a Top-20 linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. intensifying their pursuit this offseason.
“Ole Miss has recruited me as hard as anyone lately,” Davis said ahead of the decision. “I like their staff a lot and their defensive stats have been through the roof. The connections I have built are real.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder connected with Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding from the jump with the relationship paving the way come decision time last month.
Now, fast forward to Monday and the Ole Miss Rebels add the No. 1 linebacker in Louisiana with Garrett going public with a decision.
“Another blessing being able to be recruited by Ole Miss. My official visit down there went great, I was able to bond with a lot of current linebackers on the team and just learn the ways of Ole Miss," Garrett said.
"It really pulled me closer to them."
Lane Kiffin and Co. now build on the program's Top-25 Recruiting Class in America with the program landing Garrett.
The 247Sports Evaluation:
- Classic run-and-hit off-ball linebacker who consistently finds his way to the ball.
- Adequate physical traits for a modern linebacker role. May fit a 4-3 MLB role best.
- Plays with some physicality. Can show up at the ball with more pop than size on paper might suggest.
- Capable of opening up when chasing down plays.
- Averaged 10 tackles per game as a junior, though TFL and sacks dropped significantly vs. sophomore year.
- Displays some natural traffic-sifting instincts and flows the ball.
- Provides value as a blitz option.
- Not overly framey, but should possess some bulking capacity given length relative to height.
- Verified data in regards to physical tools and athletic markers is limited, especially compared to many LB peers.
- Projects to the P4 level as a higher-floor linebacker who tackles consistently and plays with some edge. Could become a quality starter as the back-seven backbone for a team.
