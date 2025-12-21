Elite Ole Miss Football Assistant Coach Currently Visiting Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels running backs coach Kevin Smith is currently in Baton Rouge visiting with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, the school revealed via social media.

Smith has emerged as one of the top assistant coaches in the Southeastern Conference where he has handled duties as Kiffin's running backs coach during his stint in Oxford.

Once Kiffin made the move to Ole Miss, he brought over multiple assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., wide receivers coach George McDonald, and tight ends coach Joe Cox, among several others.

In what has become double-digit staffers that have followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge, there remained buzz surrounding Smith and his future with Ole Miss.

Would he ultimately make his way to join the LSU Tigers staff?

Courtesy of Kevin Smit

LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson is reportedly heading to Ole Miss to join Pete Golding's staff in a move that quickly stirred the pot surrounding Smith's future in Oxford.

Wilson has served as LSU's associate head coach and running backs coach across his four-year stint in Baton Rouge - further implying that Smith could be out the door to join LSU.

Now, in a video released by the LSU social media team via X, Smith was seen walking into the LSU Football Operations Building on Sunday evening.

There is yet to be a formal announcement surrounding Smith's future, but after making his way to Baton Rouge less than 24 hours after the Ole Miss College Football Playoff win, the rumor mill is certainly swirling on his future with the Rebels.

Offensive Staffers to Know: Ole Miss to LSU

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU has amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach - Stevens currently serves as a senior analyst and pass-game specialist for the Ole Miss Rebels where he receives a promotion while heading to Baton Rouge and following Lane Kiffin to the Bayou State.

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: