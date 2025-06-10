Prized Offensive Lineman Reveals Finalists: Ole Miss Football, Florida, Florida State
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem is down to four schools and has locked in a commitment decision for this month.
Chukuyem, a Top-50 rated offensive lineman in America, is has narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, Cincinnati Bearcats, Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder has reeled in double-digit scholarships with the four finalists piquing his interest down the stretch.
Now, with a commitment date inching closer, the priority target has the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix.
What is Chukuyem looking for in a program?
“I will see the ins and outs of the program,” Chukuyem told On3 Sports. “I want to see how the program is run and the official visits will absolutely play a big role in my commitment.”
For the Rebels, the program is trending at the top for the talented Peach State offensive lineman.
“It was really cool being able to find out everything about Ole Miss and just looking forward to continuing building the relationship,” Chukuyem told On3’s Sports after his recent trip to Oxford.
Now, with a final four locked in and official visits under his belt, Chukuyem has locked in a commitment for next week. He will commit to a program on June 16.
Ole Miss remains firmly in the mix as a decision date inches closer for the priority Rebels target as offensive line coach John Garrison looks to reel in the talented prospect.
