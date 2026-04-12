Prized Ole Miss Football, Arkansas Razorbacks Target Reveals Commitment Plans

Marion (Ark.) three-star running back Jeremiah Dent is nearing a commitment decision with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels set to have a hat on the table in the coming weeks.

Dent has surged up the rankings where he now checks in as the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas with a myriad of programs fighting for his pledge as he continues evaluating final contenders.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Vanderbilt Commodores, Miami Hurricanes, and Iowa Hawkeyes, among several others, following a strong junior campaign.

Dent is coming off of a dominant junior campaign where he logged 1,057 rushing yards on 102 attempts while accounting for 22 total touchdowns and 1,983 all-purpose yards.

Now, powerhouse programs from coast-to-coast have entered the race for his commitment after putting offers on the table.

Ole Miss sits as a finalist alongside Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Auburn Tigers with the handful of schools battling this offseason for his commitment.

Courtesy of Jeremiah Dent on X.

"That school's gotta have people willing to work, willing to let another man eat. A team that's going to be able to come together and just say 'okay, we want to win a national championship'," Dent told Rebels247 this week.

"Ain't no individual goals, no arguing at practices — just uplifting everybody. Then coaches who are committed, who are willing to learn if they make a mistake. You gotta take accountability. I look for something like that.”

"(My commitment) won't necessarily shut down (my recruitment) because anything can happen. I talk to God. I feel like this is the right time."

Dent is expected to make a commitment decision in early May with the Ole Miss Rebels making a significant push for the dynamic prospect, but it's the Arkansas Razorbacks that remain the team to watch down the stretch, according to multiple reports.

Ole Miss currently sits with a Top-10 class in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with commitments from multiple blue-chippers - headlined by top defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker out of Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County.

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