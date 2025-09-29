Prized Ole Miss Football Commit Pushing to Flip a Four-Star LSU Tigers Pledge
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are heating up on the recruiting trail with the program riding the momentum after a Week 5 victory over the LSU Tigers.
No. 4 Ole Miss held the program's biggest recruiting weekend of the year in Week 5 with the section of targets maxed out at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Now, the program is reaping the benefits of success on the field with the Rebels staff making moves on the recruiting scene.
It started on Sunday night when Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Ole Miss Rebels after a multi-day stay in Oxford.
Barney, a Top-25 cornerback in America, joins the Rebels 2026 Recruiting Cycle after a successful official visit to Oxford over the weekend.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State where he was on-hand for the program's Week 5 win over the LSU Tigers.
“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.
"The direction (Kiffin is) leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are eyeing multiple flip targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program receiving a boost from the current commits in the class.
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in August over the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide.
The coveted Peach State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a Top-20 linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. intensifying their pursuit this offseason.
“Ole Miss has recruited me as hard as anyone lately,” Davis said ahead of the decision. “I like their staff a lot and their defensive stats have been through the roof. The connections I have built are real.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder connected with Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding from the jump with the relationship paving the way come decision time this month.
“Coach Golding’s been my guy,” Davis said after his visit. “He’s been recruiting me for a minute so just building that bond with him has been great. Taking football knowledge from him has been great.
"He’s one of the greats to do it. It was really great to sit down in meetings and him go over football and talk football, it was a fun experience."
Now, he has his sights set on flipping an LSU Tigers commitment: Deuce Geralds.
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in August over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others.
The Top-10 defensive lineman in America has become a highly-touted prospect on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across the nation battling for his services.
But it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal pledge.
Now, with the help of Davis, the current 2026 Recruiting Class is beginning to make a social media push for Geralds.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with the program dialed in on stacking more talent ahead of the Early Signing Period in December.
