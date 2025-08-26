Prized Ole Miss Football Linebacker Target Receives Offer From Michigan Wolverines
Milton (Ga.) three-star linebacker Billy Weivoda earned an offer from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this past weekend with the SEC program turning up the heat.
Weivoda, a Top-100 prospect in Georgia, has earned offers from the likes of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Vanderbilt Commodores, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, among several others.
But following a summer of visits, it's the Iowa Hawkeyes that currently hold a verbal commitment from the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder after he revealed a pledge to the Big Ten program.
The Peach State defender committed to the Hawkeyes on June 27 [2025], but it hasn't stopped other programs from remaining in contact as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have kept tabs with the program extending an offer to the Top-100 Georgia prospect on Saturday.
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding made the call to the Iowa Hawkeyes pledge as the program begins its pursuit in attempting to flip the Iowa Hawkeyes commitment.
But Ole Miss isn't the only school in hot pursuit.
The Michigan Wolverines are now in the race after dishing out an offer to Weivoda on Tuesday as his meteoric rise continues.
For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program will have defensive coordinator Pete Golding spearheading the push for the talented Georgia linebacker.
Golding recently revealed his recruiting philosophy when evaluating recruits on the trail.
“The big part for us is football IQ,” Golding said. “Everybody can watch the tape. The big thing in recruiting right now is there are some people who love football and there are some people who love what football can do for them.
“The paycheck is good and the car is good and the condo is better and I’m going to the country club with the coaches and all those things but at the end of the day when the (stuff) gets hard, they don’t love football and they start running from it.
“That’s our biggest thing in the evaluation process, it’s not the tape. It’s really who they are. Do they love football and do they have a high football IQ and are they going to be a good teammate?”
Now, Ole Miss and Michigan are the new offers on the table for Weivoda and programs look to sway him away from the Iowa Hawkeyes.
