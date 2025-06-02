Prized Ole Miss Football Target Backs Off Commitment to SEC Rival Following Visit
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker has backed off of his commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs following an official visit to Ole Miss this past weekend.
Tucker, a Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State, verbally commited to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in February over the likes of Ole Miss, LSU and Miami, among others.
But the decision didn't stop Lane Kiffin and Co. from turning up the heat for the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder from right down the road.
"I know a lot of people were thinking that I was going to Miami, but me and my family sat down and said staying at home is what is best for me," Tucker told 247Sports. "With that being said, I really appreciate the way that Mississippi State has been recruiting me ever since Coach (Jeff) Lebby showed up.
"When Coach Loadholt arrived, he immediately started showing me a lot of love. I really feel like he is going to be a coach who helps me develop and be able to make it on the next level."
Now, he's back on the market with Kiffin and the Rebels continuing their push with the program intensifying their recruitment of the in-state lineman.
Ole Miss is "staying aggressive" in their pursuit of Tucker as a key prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program now looking to make a move for the in-state talent following a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State.
The Rebels are fresh off of their first big official visit weekend with Tucker and others making their way to Oxford.
A Target to Know: OL Tyreek Jemison
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison recently made his way to Oxford (Miss.) this past weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, remains a top target for the Rebels heading into the summer months.
But Ole Miss will be battling it out against a slew of schools down the stretch with Jemison emerging as a fast-rising prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has the Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, battling for his services.
But it's Ole Miss that is "surging" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
