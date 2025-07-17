Prized Ole Miss Football Target Commits to South Carolina Over Rebels and Tennessee
Clarksville (Tenn.) Kirkwood four-star offensive lineman Kamari Blair remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Blair, the No. 22 rated offensive tackle in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a sought-after prospect with the Rebels in the mix.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder has received significant SEC interest with a myriad of programs extending offers his way, but three schools began separating from the pack this summer.
Blair recently trimmed his list to the Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers as he narrowed his focus on the contenders.
What are Blair's thoughts on the Rebels?
“They’re up there right now. I’m a big relationship guy so the relationship I have with coach Garrison and James and then the offense that Lane Kiffin runs (stands out),” Blair told Rivals after his Ole Miss OV.
“We don’t talk every single day, but when we do talk, it’s very personal, not just like generic talk.”
Despite a connection being built with the Ole Miss Rebels, Blair has pulled the trigger on where he will play his college ball.
The four-star offensive lineman has committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks after making the decision public on Wednesday.
“The connection with the players can’t be matched. Coach Beamer even makes the players know everybody’s name. A couple of the players said they were sitting in meetings and Coach Beamer called them out and made them name everyone in a row,” Blair told Rivals after the trip this summer.
“That’s a lot different than other places in the country. The family, the brotherhood, is just beautiful.”
Gamecocks offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley set the tone in his recruitment with South Carolina becoming a contender early.
“Coach Teasley, he’s more of a teacher than a screamer,” Blair said. “Even in spring practices, he made sure guys understood what they were doing, not just yelling at them and not fixing their mistakes.
"Coach Beamer hits me up more than any other head coach in the country. He’s really down to earth and really tries to connect with the guys. The weather is obviously beautiful.”
Now, Blair has made his move after revealing a commitment to the Gamecocks over Ole Miss and Tennessee on Wednesday.
