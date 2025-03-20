Prized Ole Miss Football Target, Four-Star Wide Receiver Locks in Visit with Rebels
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber continues hearing from multiple Southeastern Conference schools as his recruitment process picks up this offseason.
Barber, a Top-50 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has checked in with the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, over the last few weeks.
Now, he's set to continue his visit schedule this week with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels expected to get the priority target down to Oxford next week, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons.
Barber will be in Tuscaloosa on March 20th for a visit with Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide followed by a March 25th visit to the Ole Miss Rebels.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama has a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves.
Ole Miss will look to get Barber back to Oxford this summer for an official visit as his recruitment process takes off.
The Rebels have locked in a priority prospect for an official visit already this week with offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth set to be on campus this summer for a multi-day stay.
The Summer Official: Hayden Ainsworth
Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth made the decision to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle recently with his process ramping up in a big way this offseason.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of the Magnolia State has recevied offers from a myriad of schools including the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminoles, among others.
Now, after expediting his recruitment process following the decision to reclassify up a year, Ainsworth is beginning to lock in an official visit schedule.
The sought-after offensive tackle has set an official visit to Lane Kiffin's program from June 20-22 with the Rebels preparing to roll out the red carpet for the priority target.
He's heard from the "Who's Who" on the recruiting scene with the Ole Miss Rebels beginning to standout during his process.
It's the home-state school, and now with an official visit set in stone, the program will continue making Ainsworth feel like a priority.
