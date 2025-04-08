Prized Ole Miss Football Target, No. 3 WR in America Visiting the Miami Hurricanes
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains one of the most sought-after prospects on the recruiting trail this offseason with a myriad of schools in his ear.
Mathews, the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class, continues his meteoric rise up the rankings after an impressive 2024 campaign on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is now the No. 2 overall prospect in Mississippi as well as a Top-5 receiver in America.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
Last Thursday, Mathews made his way to Oxford for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels, but he's also locked in a return trip for what will be a multi-day stay.
As it currently stands, Mathews has official visits set with the Ole Miss Rebels (May 30), Auburn Tigers (June 6), Texas A&M Aggies (June 14) and Miami Hurricanes (June 20).
But he's now he's set up a multi-day stay to Coral Gables with the chance to check in with Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes this weekend. On3 Sports first reported the news.
Mathews has visited multiple top programs this offseason with Cristobal and Co. entering the mix in a big way.
For Kiffin and Co., the program is turning up the heat with a return trip set to Oxford for this summer on an official visit.
