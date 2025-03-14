Prized Ole Miss Football Target, Top Mississippi Prospect Visiting SEC Rival
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy currently ranks as one of the state's top prospects following an impressive first three seasons on the prep scene.
McCoy, the No. 7 overall player in Mississippi, recently backed off of a commitment to the LSU Tigers after remaining committed to the program for roughly one month.
Now, after pledging to Brian Kelly's program over the USC Trojans and Tennessee Volunteers, McCoy is back on the market with a myriad of schools in his ear.
That includes Lane Kiffin's Rebels.
The Top-100 recruit recently wrapped up an impressive junior campaign where he received an invite to Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game.
McCoy is a player multiple programs continue turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
During the final weekend of January, McCoy took a trip over to Oxford for a visit with Kiffin and Co. despite remaining committed to the LSU Tigers at the time. It was one of two trips he took to visit with the Rebels prior to the NCAA Dead Period.
But he's keeping his options open despite the Ole Miss Rebels quickly becoming a school of interest.
McCoy is set to officially visit five different programs: LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn. Florida and Texas A&M while also setting an unofficial visit schedule for the spring.
He was at LSU on March 7 and will also visit Florida on March 13, Miami on March 15, Ole Miss on March 22, Texas on March 29 and Texas A&M on April 5.
The prized prospect arrived in Gainesville on Thursday to begin an unofficial visit with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
