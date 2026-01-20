Prized Ole Miss Football Transfer Reveals Portal Destination to Missouri Tigers
Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Chris Graves Jr. has signed with Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, he revealed via social media this week.
Graves Jr. signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-125 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-10 athlete in America where he ultimately took on duties as a defensive back in college.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Florida native made his way up to Oxford as a headliner in his recruiting class with Graves Jr. emerging as a productive piece across the last three seasons.
Ole Miss shuffled players around the defensive backfield across the last two seasons, but Graves Jr. remained a strong cornerback on roster - compiling 61 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and two forced fumbles across his time with the Rebels.
Now, he's set to remain in the Southeastern Conference after inking a deal with the Missouri Tigers this week, according to multiple reports.
Ole Miss has reconstructed the defensive backfield this offseason headlined by Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford - a top-five player at his position in the market.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign on The Plains where he logged four pass breakups and an interception to go along with 13 total tackles with Auburn.
Across two seasons, Crawford totaled 11 passes defended and a pair of interceptions where he carved out a role as a critical component in the defensive backfield.
He would end up starting in 18 games, with the accolades galore coming his way during his time with the program - mainly during his true freshman campaign - earning SEC All-Freshman and On3 True Freshman All-American honors.
Ole has made several moves to the 2026 roster this offseason with players shuffling both in and out.
The Transfer Departures [17]:
RB Domonique Thomas
QB Austin Simmons
OL PJ Wilkins
WR Winston Watkins, Jr.
LB Jaden Yates
CB Ricky Fletcher
CB Chris Graves
CB Ethan Fields
OL Jude Foster
EDGE Corey Amos
S TJ Banks
OL Devin Harper
DL Jeffery Rush
LB TJ Dottery
EDGE Da'Shawn Womack
WR Cayden Lee
K Mike Baker
