Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman is heading to Baton Rouge after revealing a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Friday.

Harper put pen to paper with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers last fall.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) native ascended into one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 recruit in his cycle - blossoming into one of the Rebels' top signees.

Then, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper made his move to depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026 via social media.

Now, his commitment decision has been made with Harper heading back to his home-state and signing with the LSU Tigers in another move between the pair of programs.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Devin Harper.



The Ole Miss Rebels true freshman will join Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge after making his official decision.



Kiffin and Co. secure the Top-100 transfer. pic.twitter.com/jdLHTRptli — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 16, 2026

For Ole Miss, the program currently holds the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America with a strong nucleus of newcomers heading to Oxford this offseason.

The Most Recent Signee:

her Blake Purchase has signed with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after revealing a commitment to the program on Friday morning.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder finished the 2025 campaign with just 13 tackles, two sacks and an interception, but received limited action behind a star-studded Oregon Ducks defensive front this fall.

Purchase, a Colorado native, compiled 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and an interception across three seasons in Eugene where he will now have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Now, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels reel in the coveted defender after a stint with Dan Lanning's Oregon squad following a visit to Oxford on Thursday.

Purchase was one of many official visitors heading to the Magnolia State this week on trips where Ole Miss looks to put the cherry on top to a Top-3 Transfer Portal Class already.

BREAKING: Oregon transfer EDGE Blake Purchase has signed with Ole Miss, @PeteNakos reports🦈https://t.co/dfiddkRUg0 pic.twitter.com/Pcqn8nIX0D — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 16, 2026

The Transfer Portal Additions [19]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

