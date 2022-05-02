Skip to main content

Rashada on Ole Miss Official Visit, Time with 'Mastermind' Lane Kiffin

California QB recruit took official visit to Oxford for Grove Bowl weekend

Jaden Rashada took an official visit to Ole Miss two weekends ago, amazing photo shoot included. 

This past weekend, he punched his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals after a strong showing at the Las Vegas regional on Sunday.

After the 6'4" Pittsburg (Calif.) High School star put in the work, he connected with Fan Nation's Matt Solorio on the Rebels and the rest of his recruitment. 

The visit left an impression and allowed for more time with new Rebel offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr.

"It was real good, that was my third time up there so I got to just chop it up with the coaching staff," he told Solorio. "It went pretty good, me and those coaches have talked a lot and you know coach Kiffin is an offensive mastermind.

"Who wouldn't want to play for them?"

Rashada is considering several programs, notably Oregon, Miami, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M among others. There are no visit plans locked in at this time, though the rising-senior recruit did say trips to Oregon and A&M are likely before a decision is to be made. 

Miami, LSU and Arkansas have already hosted the prep star for unofficial visits. 

Ole Miss of course earned a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed a week ago today. The two passers were on the Oxford visit together, each getting time with Kiffin and the Rolls Royce, but Reed was closer to making a final call between the Rebels, Arkansas and Vanderbilt. 

The Rebels could be considering taking a second passer in the recruiting class of 2023, even with Reed on board. If so, Rashada appears to be the top target even with legacy Arch Manning yet to make a final deacon. 

Jaden Rashada
Jaden Rashada
Jaden Rashada

Jaden Rashada
