Recruiting Heater: Ole Miss Football Lands Four Commitments Across Pivotal Stretch
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are red-hot on the recruiting trail with the program securing four commitments across a seven-day stretch in Oxford.
After a pivotal June of official visits to set the stage, the Rebels are now reaping the benefits of their recruiting efforts last month.
Ole Miss added a pledge from Jett Goldsberry, the No. 1 rated athlete in Indiana, on Monday to keep the recruiting run alive for the Rebels.
Which priority Ole Miss targets have committed to Kiffin's program across the last seven days?
The Buzz: Rebels Red-Hot on Recruiting Trail
No. 1: Landon Barnes - EDGE
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels over Ohio State and Washington last Monday.
Barnes, the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs during his prep career.
Now, it's Kiffin and Co. winning out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs navigating his process.
“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.
"I was there for a spring practice, then for an official visit and the energy was always there. They showed me that they wanted me.”
He's one of the top commitments under Kiffin during his time in Oxford.
No. 2: JC Anderson - Tight End
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson announced a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels last Tuesday to keep the hot streak going for the program.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, received a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene with Kiffin and Co. winning out down the stretch.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder took multiple official visits this offseason, but after a trip to see the Ole Miss Rebels in June, the program continued pushing all the right buttons.
The No. 3 overall prospect in Illinois has carved out a path as one of the top recruits in his home-state with Ole Miss adding a dynamic tight end to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
During his junior campaign, Anderson logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense.
No. 3: Iverson McCoy - Cornerback
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Iverson McCoy has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media last Thursday.
McCoy, a Top-20 prospect in Mississippi, has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene as of late with multiple Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit.
The former Mississippi State commit reopened his recruitment in May with a myriad of schools entering the mix in his process with Kiffin and Co. emerging quickly as a contender.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder holds offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
McCoy took official visits to see both the Rebels and Bulldogs this summer with the pair of SEC schools emerging as threats in his process, but the Razorbacks and Tigers also remained in the mix with offers on the table.
Now, McCoy has made his move. The Magnolia State prospect will remain in-state and suit up for the Rebels after revealing a commitment.
“I like the coaches, the players and the community,” McCoy told On3 Sports after his official visit. “They checked out all my boxes. I like the way they coach and they’re personal.”
No. 4: Jett Goldsberry - Athlete
Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills three-star athlete Jett Goldsberry committed to Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday, July 7.
Goldsberry, the No. 1 rated athlete in Indiana, chose the Rebels over the North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Wake Forest Demon Deacons down the stretch of his process.
One of the top two-way prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Goldsberry is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad where he gained interest from multiple coveted programs.
“I really love the past couple seasons of football there. The coaches are top tier in Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding and Wes Neighbors. I just love the culture,” Goldsberry said before announcing his pledge.
“Also, just the way the vibe and energy feels here and how close together the staff is. Everything here is just very put together and has a good structure to it.”
The 6-foot, 195-pounder threw for 1,807 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions as a quarterback for his high school squad.
He also tallied another 1,676 rushing yards and 28 more scores.
Goldsberry is a three-year starter on defense where he has logged 212 career tackles, four forced fumbles and three interceptions during his time on the prep scene.
