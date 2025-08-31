Recruits React: Ole Miss Football Commits and Targets React to Rebels Week 1 Win
Lane Kiffin and the No. 21 ranked Ole Miss Rebels captured a Week 1 victory on Saturday night in Oxford after taking down Georgia State.
The Rebels debuted a reconstructed roster at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with all eyes on Ole Miss while cruising to a 63-7 victory in the season opener.
Ole Miss brought in a myriad of commits and targets in Week 1 with the program utilizing a contest in the Magnolia State as a critical weekend at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Following the clash, the Ole Miss visitors took to social media to rave about their time in town alongside the Rebels.
Recruits React: Week 1 Edition
Jett Goldsberry: 4-star ATH [Commit]
Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills three-star athlete Jett Goldsberry was back in Oxford on Saturday after committing to Ole Miss in July.
Goldsberry, the No. 1 rated athlete in Indiana, chose the Rebels over the North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Wake Forest Demon Deacons down the stretch of his process.
“I really love the past couple seasons of football there. The coaches are top tier in Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding and Wes Neighbors. I just love the culture,” Goldsberry said before announcing his pledge.
“Also, just the way the vibe and energy feels here and how close together the staff is. Everything here is just very put together and has a good structure to it.”
The 6-foot, 195-pounder threw for 1,807 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions as a quarterback for his high school squad.
Faraji Tucker: 2028 Tight End [Target]
Douglasville (Ga.) tight end Faraji Tucker made his way to Oxford on Saturday for an unofficial visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
After arriving without an offer in-hand, the Peach State tight end departed the Magnolia State with a scholarship.
He took to social media to rave about his time in town.
Khalil Ferguson: 2026 Wide Receiver [Target]
Nashville (Tenn.) Antioch wide receiver Khalil Ferguson made his way to Oxford this weekend for a trip to check-in with Kiffin and Co.
The 6-foot-3, 193-pounder is emerging as a name to know in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a slew of new offers.
Caden Sage: 2029 Athlete [Target]
