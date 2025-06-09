Recruits React: Ole Miss Football Targets Rave About Official Visits to Oxford
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are fresh off of a critical weekend on the recruiting trail with the program hosting multiple priority targets for trips to Oxford.
It was a busy stretch in the Magnolia State with the Rebels bringing in a slew of premier targets to town for multi-day stays.
Which targets made their way to campus? What were the reactions via social media following the trips to Oxford?
Recruits React: Ole Miss' Pivotal Weekend
No. 1: WR Xavier McDonald
Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald was in Oxford this past weekend for an official visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff for a multi-day stay.
McDonald, a Top-10 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has solidified his status as a top wideout in Mississippi heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder is a Top-100 prospect nationally with elite-level programs across America continuing to battle it out for his services.
This weekend, he was back in Oxford for a visit to see the Ole Miss Rebels.
No. 2: CB Zyan Gibson
Gadsden (Ala.) four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson made his way to Oxford this past weekend for an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels for a multi-day stay.
Gibson, the No. 5 rated cornerback in America, verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide last December with the hometown program winning out for his services.
“My commitment to Alabama is solid,” Gibson told On3 Sports. “My relationship with the coaches and staff especially, Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) is key. I see myself being successful in their defense. Coach Mo will help me develop and reach my goals as a player and as a man.”
But it hasn't stopped the top programs across the country from fighting in his recruitment process.
That includes the Ole Miss Rebels with Kiffin and Co. battling the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers, among others, that have extended scholarships.
No. 3: LB Anthony Davis
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis was back in Oxford this past weekend for an official visit with the Rebels.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, plays his prep ball for one of the Peach State's top high school programs as he continues his development for the next level.
Following a dominant junior season, the talented defender has reeled in double-digit scholarship offers with Ole Miss joining the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers, among others.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels sit atop the list for Davis alongside the Crimson Tide and Tigers as he begins evaluating his contenders.
No. 4: EDGE Landon Barnes
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels during a critical offseason on the recruiting trail.
Barnes, a consensus Top-20 EDGE in the nation, is coming off of a dominant junior season that quickly put his name on the map for the top programs in America.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is locking in on his recruitment process after blossoming into a household name with his finalists set.
This past weekend, he was back in Oxford for an official visit.
Another Name to Know: LB Noah LaVallee
