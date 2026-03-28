SEC Program Building Momentum for Coveted Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks Target

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss continues navigating a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt this offseason.

In what has become a busy visit schedule for Moss, the No. 1 overall prospect in Mississippi, multiple contenders have started emerging as he travels across America.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has blossomed into a Top-35 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others, across his prep career.

But this offseason has presented the opportunity to check-in with contenders with the Ole Miss Rebels target now visiting a Southeastern Conference rival this weekend.

Moss is in Baton Rouge for a check-in with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he navigates another weekend on the road, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

The No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in America has also visited the Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Miami Hurricanes this offseason as he works through his recruitment.

Courtesy of Caden Moss on Instagram.

"Burly tackle with a wide base that excels as a down blocker with his force. Added almost 80 pounds to a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-5 between his freshman and junior seasons and now tips the scales at well over 300 pounds. Shoots out of stance with some unexpected twitch. Bends more at the waist, but can get underneath opponents," 247Sports wrote of Moss.

"Finds his balance in pass sets and can sink the hips. Will swallow up assignments when he gets his hands inside, but must get better at closing the gate and recovering from mistakes. Certainly worth a look at the corner, but future might ultimately be on the interior where he can lean into defenders and clear space with his power. Projects as a potential multi-year starter for a Power Four program with NFL upside given the clay."

Now, a visit with the LSU Tigers as the Ole Miss Rebels target continues checking in with contenders amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

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