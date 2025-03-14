SEC Rival Trending for Elite Ole Miss Football Target, Mississippi Offensive Lineman
Laurel (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley remains one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle following an impressive junior campaign.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder has reeled in offers from a myriad of SEC schools including the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others.
Cooley has multiple visits lined up for the spring where he will begin locking in on the contenders in his recruitment, but one thing is clear, Lane Kiffin's crew is working overtime for the impressive lineman.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently sit atop his list after recent visits to Baton Rouge, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin and Co. from turning up the heat.
He's visited the Florida Gators once this calendar year with the "Who's Who" of college football remaining in constant contact.
Now, add Ole Miss to the long list of programs battling it out for Cooley's services as he gears up for his senior campaign.
The Rebels are "chasing" the Tigers of LSU, but it's a long way out until the Early Signing Period in December.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff will look to get Cooley back up to Oxford sooner rather than later as they continue swinging for the fences.
The Rebels are turning up the heat on multiple 2026 targets; including a talented signal-caller that will soon be in Oxford for a visit to campus.
Priority 2026 Quarterback to Know: Gavin Sidwar
Warrington (Pa.) La Salle College four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar remains a signal-caller firmly on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Sidwar backed off of a commitment to Rugers in October with a myriad of Power Four programs getting in the mix for his services rather quickly.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has now lined up three spring visits with the Ole Miss Rebels set to get Sidwar on campus next week. He'll be in Oxford on March 18th for an unofficial, according to On3 Sports.
The four-star quarterback has also set visits to Missouri [March 20] and Syracuse [March 26] where he will drop in for Spring Camp practices.
Kiffin and Co. remain on the hunt for a signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Sidwar emerging as a player firmly on the program's radar.
After a standout junior campaign with 2,747 passing yards on 220 completions, the Pennsylvania native has become a coveted target on the recruiting scene. He also tossed for 31 touchdowns on the year.
Now, he's one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects yet to be committed to a program as it currently stands.
Sidwar has Ole Miss, Missouri, Syracuse, UCLA and Iowa among the schools he will be taking a closer look into before going public with a commitment decision.
