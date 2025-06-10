Sought-After Ole Miss Football Linebacker Target Reveals Commitment Date
Newnan (Ga.) four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. has trimmed his list to five schools and will reveal a commitment this summer following a visit schedule.
Colton, a Top-20 linebacker in America, has dominated on the prep scene in the Peach State with powerhouse programs taking notice.
Following a standout junior campaign, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
Colton has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene, but has recently trimmed his list to five schools.
The sought-after defensive prospect is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, UCLA Bruins, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State Seminoles and Penn State Nittany Lions.
He has officially visited Penn State, UCLA and Florida State this offseason while also having plans to visit the Ole Miss Rebels [June 13] and Colorado Buffaloes [June 20].
Colton was in Tallahassee this past weekend for a multi-day stay with the Florida State Seminoles.
With three visits in the rearview mirror with the Nittany Lions, Bruins and Seminoles, one program has Colton's attention: Penn State.
Colton told On3 Sports that the Nittany Lions, in particular, are standing out in his recruitment process.
“I’m not gonna lie, I see myself at Penn State,” Colton said. “I’m a country boy. People think I’m from Atlanta, but I’m a country boy and I like it up there. But I also know I need to take these official visits to Florida State and Ole Miss.
"I had a really good visit to Ole Miss the last time I was there, just like when I came to Penn State [in March]. So, I know I need to check those schools out before I can make any decisions.”
The Rebels will look to make an impact on the highly-touted Georgia prospect as his process winds down and he makes his way to Oxford this weekend.
Now, with two visits left on the docket, Colton has locked in a commitment date for July 5, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Ole Miss will have Colton in town this weekend with the program looking to roll out the carpet and make an impact on the highly-touted Georgia native.
