Sought-After Ole Miss Football Target Reveals Commitment Decision to SEC Program
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as he navigates the final stages of his process.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, has seen his recruitment blossom ahead of his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has had the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kentucky Wildcats intensify their pursuit this offseason as he winds down his recruitment process.
For the Rebels, the program hosted Jemison for an official visit this summer where he took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State.
Prior to Jemison's official visit, he received a face-to-face meeting with Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison where he went in-home for a visit.
Garrison took the time to head to Georgia for a meeting with Jemison as the Rebels began turning up the heat.
"It was a great visit," Jemison told 247Sports of his spring visit to Oxford. "I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school.
"It was very high intensity on the field. Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (John) Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity."
Despite Ole Miss beginning to push all the right buttons, one SEC program began separating from the pack in his process.
The Kentucky Wildcats surged in his process with Jemison now revealing a commitment to the Southeastern Conference school on Friday.
Ole Miss will go back to the drawing board in the 2026 cycle at the offensive line position with multiple targets remaining on the program's radar.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.