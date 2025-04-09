Sought-After Ole Miss Football Target, Top RB in America Visits SEC Foe for Unofficial
Jackson (Ala.) four-star running back Ezavier Crowell remains a coveted target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment process intensifies this spring.
Crowell, the No. 2 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has carved out a path as one of the top talents in America following a standout junior campaign.
The Alabama native recently trimmed his list to six finalists with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes making the cut, but Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels remain in the fight.
Kiffin and Co. got Crowell back to Oxford for an unofficial visit on April 19th where he had another opportunity to check out Ole Miss and get his questions answered.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder remains a coveted prospect for the Rebels as the program turns up the heat for his services.
Last weekend, Crowell hit the road to check out the Auburn Tigers for an unofficial visit.
Over the last handful of months, Kiffin's program has landed multiple commitments with the Rebels adding to the 2026 class last month.
Ole Miss reeled in commitment No. 3 in the 2026 cycle following a visit from three-star running back, Ja'Michael Jones.
Meet the New Pledge: Ja'Michael Jones
Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road three-star running back Ja'Michael Jones has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after a rigorous process.
Jones, a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder with a myriad of schools pursuing his services, reveals his pledge to the Rebels fresh off of a weekend visit to Oxford.
The impressive Alabama running back recently revealed Ole Miss in his final eight schools alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee as the finalists.
Just one week later, Jones has shut down his process and revealed a verbal commitment to the Rebels.
Jones has received over 30 offers during his prep career with Kiffin's crew now making the move for one of the top running backs in the South.
The goal was for Jones to make his way down to Oxford last month as he looked to get a closer look into the Rebels and Kiffin's program. Following a quick trip, he did just that.
“They make football a business that seems very fun to be in,” Jones said of Ole Miss when speaking to OM Spirit last year. “My relationship with them is very good. Kevin Smith was the first coach to give me an offer. Ever since then, we have been very close.”
The Rebels are quickly beginning to make noise on the recruiting trail this spring with a myriad of priority prospects making their way to Oxford for unofficial visits.
