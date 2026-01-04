Standout Big 12 Linebacker Commits to Ole Miss Football Amid Transfer Portal Chaos

Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas has revealed a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after going public with a decision on Saturday night.

Thomas checks in as a Top-20 linebacker in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. quickly striking in order to land a pledge from the productive second-level defender.

After starting his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Thomas made the move to Waco where he spent a pair of seasons with the Baylor Bears - stuffing the stat sheet across his time with the program.

Thomas was one tackle shy of reaching 100 in back-to-back seasons where he finished with 99 across the 2025 season, while adding a sack, three pass breakups, and an interception.

The strong 2025 campaign led Thomas to be named to the All-Big 12 second team where Golding and Co. reel in a highly-productive piece to the defense at a position of need for the 2026 season.

BREAKING: Baylor standout transfer LB Keaton Thomas has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3Sports



Through 2 seasons he’s totaled 219 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, 14 TFLs, and 2 INThttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/N67PX7N6l3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 4, 2026

Thomas is the second commitment this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels with the program landing the No. 2 rated cornerback in the portal, Jay Crawford, after announcing his decision to depart the Auburn Tigers for Golding's program.

Ole Miss is also firmly in the mix for multiple defensive pieces in the Transfer Portal with coveted Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes expected in Oxford on Sunday.

Barnes has logged 139 total tackles, one sack, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles across his collegiate career with Clemson where he is now a hot commodity on the market after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Georgia signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he made an impact across his time with the Tigers.

Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes will take a trip to Oxford on Sunday for a visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, according to On3 Sports.



The former top prospect will check in with multiple schools - with Ole Miss getting a visit.



More: https://t.co/8eHijGdmhN pic.twitter.com/4dfShh0GHX — Ole Miss Rebels On SI (@OleMissOnSI) January 3, 2026

Now, as his process takes shape, the Ole Miss Rebels will have Barnes in the Magnolia State on Jan. 4 for a multi-day stay following his trip to Georgia on Saturday.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are quickly carving out their board in the Transfer Portal with multiple visitors already lined up.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: