The Buzz: Ole Miss Basketball Lands Pair of Talented Transfers to Portal Haul
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal to the program's advantage this offseason with a focus on retooling the roster.
After losing double-digit players from last season, Beard and Co. have placed an emphasis on hitting the free agent market to stack talent.
This week, the Ole Miss' recruiting efforts continued paying off after securing back-to-back pledges on Monday and Tuesday.
The Rebels added portal commitments No. 4 and No. 5 after Butler's Augusto Cassia and international phenom Ilias Kamardine to the 2025-26 roster.
What are Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels getting in the pair of newcomers?
The Latest Additions: Rebels Rolling on the Recruiting Trail
Commitment No. 1: Augusto Cassia [Butler]
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Butler forward Augusto Cassia on Monday, he revealed via social media.
Cassia, a 6-foot-8, 220-pounder, heads to Oxford after a stint with the Butler Bulldogs across a pair of seasons.
The rising-junior from Salvador, Brazil appeared in 25 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, averaging 5.1 points per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game
He shot 66.7 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three-point range this past season.
Cassia is a talented three-point shooter where he can now add a key element to the Rebels' 2025-26 roster moving forward.
He shot nearly 43 percent from three-point range this past season, adding another layer of versatility to his game.
Commitment No. 2: Ilias Kamardine [International]
The 6-foot-5 combo guard is a former MVP and tournament champion at the FIBA U20 Eurobasket while dominating overseas.
Kamardine turns 22-years-old in October and plays for Dijon in Pro A with college coaches salivating at the potential he attains moving forward.
The international guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, one steal and 2.4 rebounds in the EuroCup this season.
Kamardine is a prospect that continues evolving as a shooter after shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, 39 percent from three-pount range and 79 percent from the free throw line this year.
