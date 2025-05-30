The Buzz: Ole Miss Football Hosting Multiple Top-100 Prospects for Official Visits
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a critical stretch on the recruiting trail this weekend in Oxford with multiple priority targets heading to town.
After setting the foundation in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a Top-15 overall class, the Rebels are looking to add to the group this summer.
It starts with the first big official visit weekend of the offseason with Kiffin and Co. bringing in several blue-chippers to the Magnolia State for multi-day stays.
Which targets will be in town this weekend? Who should Rebel fans keep tabs on?
The Names to Know: Official Visit Edition
Carson Sneed: Four-Star Tight End
Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end Carson Sneed is set to make his way to Oxford this weekend to begin an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sneed, the No. 1 rated tight end in Tennessee, verbally committed to the hometown Volunteers in August prior to his junior campaign, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and Co. from pursuing his services.
Despite revealing a pledge to Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has kept open communication with the Ole Miss Rebels and other top programs in the South.
The SEC commitment was back in Oxford in March for a trip to check in with the program for Spring Camp where the Rebels continue pushing all the right buttons.
Then, just days later, he set up an official visit schedule with the Rebels securing one of their own in May.
He's officially visited the North Carolina Tar Heels already with Ole Miss locking in the second visit of his process.
The Top-10 overall prospect in Tennessee, Sneed is a coveted tight end prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping communication.
JaMichael Garrett: Four-Star Linebacker
The list of recruits heading to town continued growing this week with the program adding Baton Rouge (La.) Central linebacker JaMichael Garrett.
Garrett, who recently made the move from Alabama to Louisiana to round out his high school career, will officially visit Ole Miss this weekend.
The four-star, Top-10 linebacker in America remains one of the most sought-after second-level defenders with multiple premier programs pursuing his services.
As it currently stands, Garrett is committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers after going public with a decision last summer.
The 6-foot-, 195-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and USC Trojans, among others, but the Ole Miss Rebels are a school that continues generating buzz.
Jase Mathews: Top-10 Wide Receiver
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews will make his way to Oxford on Friday for a multi-day visit with Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff.
Mathews, the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class, continues his meteoric rise up the rankings after an impressive 2024 campaign on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is now the No. 2 overall prospect in Mississippi as well as a Top-5 receiver in America.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
JC Anderson: Four-Star Tight End
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson remains a prospect on Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar heading into a busy summer stretch.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign with a myriad of schools entering the mix.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Illinois Fighting Illini and Auburn Tigers, among several others, battling for his services this offseason.
Kiffin and Co. are set to receive an official visit from Anderson during the weekend of May 30-June 1 as his recruiting process ramps up.
North Carolina and Auburn are also on the official visit schedule for the summer as they turn up the heat for his services.
