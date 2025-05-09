The Buzz: Ole Miss Football Lands Critical Commitment as Heater Continues in Oxford
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are scorching hot on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program's 2026 Recruiting Class skyrocketing up the rankings.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold the No. 14 overall class in next year's cycle with the Rebels riding a hot streak as of late.
Across the last seven days, Ole Miss has landed commitments from a trio of Top-250 prospects, including the No. 1 linebacker in America.
Who's joined the Rebels' 2026 class?
The New Commitments: Rebels Rolling on the Trail
Commitment No. 1: Izayia Williams [Linebacker]
Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker Izayia Williams committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels last Friday, he revealed via social media.
Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, recently flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators after a rigorous recruiting battle.
Now, he's made the move to join Kiffin's 2026 Recruiting Class where he quickly becomes the top-ranked pledge in the class for Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of the Sunshine State made his way to Oxford last weekend for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Then, one week later, Williams has revealed a commitment to the Magnolia State school.
Commitment No. 2: Damarius Yates [Running Back]
De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper Country four-star running back Damarius Yates committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels last Sunday after a visit with the staff.
Yates, a Top-10 running back in America, is fresh off of a visit to Oxford where Kiffin and Co. ultimately sealed the deal in his recruiting process.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State had the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, battling for a pledge, but it's Ole Miss that has now won out down the stretch.
During his junior campaign in 2024, rushed for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while also reeling in 30 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
Commitment No. 3: Corey Barber [Wide Receiver]
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber on Friday.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledges to the Rebels over the likes of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, among others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
With multiple trips to Oxford complete, Barber is feeling the love from the program and is impressed with the wide receiver development in the Rebels' system.
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons.
