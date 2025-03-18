The Visitors List: Ole Miss Football Hosting Multiple Key Targets for Day 1 of Camp
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels hit the practice field on Tuesday morning for Day 1 of Spring Camp with multiple priority targets in attendance.
Kiffin and Co. brought in a highly-touted quarterback down to Oxford where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of practice along with one of the top defensive linemen in America.
Who was in town for the first day of camp for the Rebels?
The Visitors List: Spring Camp Day 1
Deuce Geralds: Top-Five DL in America
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive linemam Deuce Geralds is in Oxford to check in with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for Day 1 of Spring Camp.
Geralds, the No. 5 rated defensive lineman in America, is a Top-100 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools pushing for his services.
The offer list for the Peach State native attains the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and LSU, among others, with the youngster recently checking in with the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Geralds has multiple visits lined up as it currently stands this spring with the Rebels quickly looking to make noise in his recruitment.
Following a spring stint of unofficial visits, Geralds will line up an official visit schedule with the Ole Miss Rebels set to get one of their own as they turn up the heat for his services.
LSU and Ohio State remain a pair of schools that are pushing all the right buttons.
Now, he's in Oxford checking out the scenes of the Ole Miss campus while taking in Day 1 of spring practice for Kiffin's Rebels.
Gavin Sidwar: Touted 2026 Quarterback
Warrington (Pa.) La Salle College four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar remains a signal-caller firmly on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Sidwar backed off of a commitment to Rugers in October with a myriad of Power Four programs getting in the mix for his services rather quickly.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has now lined up three spring visits with the Ole Miss Rebels getting him on campus for Tuesday's practice.
The four-star quarterback has also set visits to Missouri [March 20] and Syracuse [March 26] where he will drop in for Spring Camp practices.
Kiffin and Co. remain on the hunt for a signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Sidwar emerging as a player firmly on the program's radar.
After a standout junior campaign with 2,747 passing yards on 220 completions, the Pennsylvania native has become a coveted target on the recruiting scene. He also tossed for 31 touchdowns on the year.
Now, he's one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects yet to be committed to a program as it currently stands.
Sidwar has Ole Miss, Missouri, Syracuse, UCLA and Iowa among the schools he will be taking a closer look into before going public with a commitment decision.
