Three Transfer Portal Players Pete Golding, Ole Miss Football Should Pursue

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to attack the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with the program preparing to reconstruct the roster once again.

It's no secret the Rebels have flourished in the free agent market as of late, and despite a new coaching staff set to take control of the program, the game plan will remain the same.

"Portal Pete" is preparing to handle business in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of potential targets revealing their intentions of entering once the window opens on Jan. 2.

Golding has navigated a stretch that consists of College Football Playoff preparation, coaching staff additions, and Transfer Portal evaluations with this week's "open date" providing time to dive into some film.

A look into three targets the Ole Miss Rebels have been linked to OR could be linked to once to portal opens next month.

Three Potential Portal Targets:

No. 1: CB Ashton Stamps - LSU

Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he could give Ole Miss a boost in the secondary with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.

With LSU interim head coach heading to Ole Miss, it could provide the Rebels with a boost here.

No. 2: OL Isaiah Autry-Dent - Oklahoma

The redshirt-freshman offensive tackle is a Mississippi native that received offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Auburn Tigers, among others, across his prep career.

Now, the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is back on the recruiting scene where there could be mutual interest between both parties, according to OleMiss365's David Johnson.

Autry-Dent played in one game across two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners where he logged 26 snaps against Maine last season.

Now, after entering his name in the Transfer Portal market, the Mississippi native could look to make his way back home with a chance to have Ole Miss pursue his services.

A little birdie told me this guy is very interested in Ole Miss...

No. 3: DL Brian Alston - ETSU

The coveted defensive weapon received significant interest on the recruiting scene out of high school with interest from the likes of Georgia Tech, Michigan, and UCF, but elected to sign with the Arkansas State Red Wolves where he spent one season.

Then, Alston made the move to East Tennessee State for the 2025 season where he logged 30 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles across a strong campaign.

Now, the 6-foot-2, 265-pounder is set to receive significant interest in the NCAA Transfer Portal where he's set to test the market once again.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to show interest in Alston with an opportunity to further develop the defensive line, but there will be multiple suitors involved in his process along the way.

Now, as the Ole Miss Rebels juggle College Football Playoff preparation with evaluations on players entering the portal, the chaotic stretch in Oxford continues.

