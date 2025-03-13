Top-10 Quarterback in America, Coveted Ole Miss Football Target Locks in Visit
Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth continues his rise as one of the top signal-callers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle following a standout junior campaign.
Duckworth, the No. 6 ranked quarterback in the country, backed off of a commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks last summer with his recruiting process ramping up shortly after.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder led his prep squad to a state title in 2024 after piecing together an impressive season on the gridiron.
Duckworth tossed for 3,109 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air while also tallying 631 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 14 games.
He’s now accumulated over 6,400 total yards and 80 touchdowns across 30 games in three seasons for Jackson, according to On3 Sports.
After a season that put the "Who's Who" of college football on notice; the coveted signal-caller has begun lining up a visit schedule.
Duckworth has set up four official visits for the summer, he told On3 Sports this week.
The visit schedule consists of trips to Georgia (May 30), South Carolina (June 6), Florida State (June 13) and Ole Miss (June 20) where he will take multi-day stays.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will get the final crack at Duckworth with the program landing his last official visit.
“There are some other schools I am looking at, but Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida State are the main schools I am focused on right now,” Duckworth told On3’s Chad Simmons last month. “All of those are talking to me a lot, they want me to visit in the spring and I am planning to take official visits to all four.”
Is there a timeline in place for Duckworth as he begins narrowing in on the contenders in his recruitment process?
“If I am ready to commit before the season, I want to, but if not, I will wait,” Duckworth said. “What’s important to me is the atmosphere at the school, the way the coaches treat me, how the offensive is and the background of the coaches and their development.”
Kiffin and the Rebels have begun locking in both official and unofficial visitors this offseason with the program looking to build on the current 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Ole Miss holds commitments from a pair of rising seniors as it currently stands in three-star wide receiver, Jameson Powell, and three-star athlete, Zion Legree.
Now, it's about stacking more talent during the offseason with a myriad of visitors expected in town over the next few months.
