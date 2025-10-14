Top-10 Quarterback in America, Ole Miss Football Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in October after going public with a decision.
Croucher, a Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Rebels over the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions after a multi-day visit to Oxford during the weekend of Sept. 27.
Heading into the trip, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of finalists piquing his interest after taking visits last offseason.
But it's the Ole Miss program that made it happen down the stretch to secure a commitment from the highly-touted prospect.
”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.
"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”
Kiffin's elite mastermind on offense has piqued the interest of multiple priority targets, including Croucher, with Ole Miss becoming a hub for talented skill position players.
“Coach Judge, Kiffin and Weis, all three of them are awesome," Croucher said. "They are amazing people and know the game better than anyone else. I have built a very good relationship with those three and everyone in the building.
"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”
Now, according to 247Sports, Croucher has shut down his recruitment and is dialed in with the Ole Miss Rebels as he navigates his junior campaign.
The Top-10 quarterback in America is the crown jewel of the 2027 Recruiting Cycle for Kiffin and Co. with the program securing their top target on the board.
