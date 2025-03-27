Top-10 Quarterback in America Visiting Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football on Thursday
Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth continues feeling the love from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the priority prospect making his way back to Oxford on Thursday.
Duckworth, the No. 6 rated quarterback in America, backed off of a commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks last summer with his recruiting process quickly ramping up across the last few months.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder led his prep squad to a state title in 2024 after putting together an impressive season on the gridiron.
Duckworth tossed for 3,109 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air while also tallying 631 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 14 games.
He’s now accumulated over 6,400 total yards and 80 touchdowns across 30 games in three seasons for Jackson, according to On3 Sports.
After a season that put the "Who's Who" of college football on notice; the coveted signal-caller has begun lining up a visit schedule.
Duckworth has set up four official visits for the summer, he told On3 Sports in March.
The visit schedule consists of trips to Georgia (May 30), South Carolina (June 6), Florida State (June 13) and Ole Miss (June 20) where he will take multi-day stays.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will get the final crack at Duckworth with the program landing his last official visit.
“There are some other schools I am looking at, but Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida State are the main schools I am focused on right now,” Duckworth told On3’s Chad Simmons last month. “All of those are talking to me a lot, they want me to visit in the spring and I am planning to take official visits to all four.”
Is there a timeline in place for Duckworth as he begins narrowing in on the contenders in his recruitment process?
“If I am ready to commit before the season, I want to, but if not, I will wait,” Duckworth said. “What’s important to me is the atmosphere at the school, the way the coaches treat me, how the offensive is and the background of the coaches and their development.”
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are beginning to separate themselves from the pack for the prized quarterback, according to On3 Sports. Kiffin's crew currently sits in 'a strong position' forr the priority target.
Kiffin and the Rebels have begun locking in both official and unofficial visitors this offseason with the program looking to build on the current 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Spring Visitor: Gavin Sidwar
Warrington (Pa.) La Salle College four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar remains a signal-caller firmly on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Sidwar backed off of a commitment to Rugers in October with a myriad of Power Four programs getting in the mix for his services rather quickly.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder lined up three spring visits with the Ole Miss Rebels getting Sidwar on campus in March He was in Oxford on March 18th for an unofficial, according to On3 Sports.
The four-star quarterback has also visited Missouri [March 20] and Syracuse [March 26] where he dropped in for Spring Camp practices.
Kiffin and Co. remain on the hunt for a signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Sidwar emerging as a player firmly on the program's radar.
After a standout junior campaign with 2,747 passing yards on 220 completions, the Pennsylvania native has become a coveted target on the recruiting scene. He also tossed for 31 touchdowns on the year.
Now, he's one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects yet to be committed to a program as it currently stands.
Sidwar has Ole Miss, Missouri, Syracuse, UCLA and Iowa among the schools he will be taking a closer look into before going public with a commitment decision.
