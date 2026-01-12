Top-100 Linebacker Transfer Backs Off Commitment To Ole Miss Football in Major Loss

Southern Miss linebacker Chris Jones has backed off of his verbal commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels and will reopen his recruitment in the Transfer Portal, according to multiple reports.

Jones checks in as a Top-100 linebacker in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple premier programs emerging as potential suitors where Ole Miss initially beat out the likes of Florida State and Memphis for his pledge in the free agent market.

Jones is fresh off a dominant sophomore campaign for the Golden Eagles where he logged 135 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

That was highest tackle total in the Sun Belt where it ultimately earned him first-team All-Conference honors.

Jones wrapped up his career at Southern Miss with 179 tackles in two seasons where he also logged 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

BREAKING: Southern Miss transfer Linebacker Chris Jones has Decommitted from Ole Miss, he tells me.



Jones has totaled 179 TKLs (76 Solo), 4.5 Sacks, 3 PDs, 3 FFs, & 2 INTs in the past 2 seasons.



2 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/Gaa5yT7Q6I — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 12, 2026

Golding and Co. picked up steam for the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder that is coming off of an all-conference season in Hattiesburg (Miss.) where Ole Miss landed the commitment, but it's short-lived after now reopening his process.

Ole Miss has been in the midst of a strong run in the Transfer Portal with multiple immediate impact players signing with the program, but the loss of a surefire tackler in Jones is one that certainly stings the Rebels' defense heading into 2026.

Now, all eyes will be on potential replacements with the market heating up during the second week of the window.

Ole Miss is up to double-digit signees across the first 10 days of the window being open. Which transfers are in for Golding and Co. to this point?

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller - Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey - LSU (RB)

