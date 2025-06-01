Top Linebacker Reveals Final Schools: Ole Miss Football, Florida, Michigan, Alabama
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, plays his prep ball for one of the Peach State's top high school programs as he continues his development for the next level.
Following a standout junior campaign, Davis has earned double-digit scholarship offers with Ole Miss joining the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers, among others.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels sit atop the list for Davis alongside the Crimson Tide and Tigers as he begins evaluating his contenders.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but according to Rivals, it's Ole Miss and Alabama that are making an impact this offseason.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
The coveted linebacker officially visited the Auburn Tigers this weekend and he'll also check in with the Alabama Crimson Tide on June 20 to round out his summer trips.
But the Ole Miss Rebels have now landed an official visit with Davis where he'll be in Oxford during the weekend of June 6, according to On3 Sports.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
Davis is a Top-250 prospect in America and a Top-20 linebacker with a myriad of programs heavily invested in the talented defender.
Now, he's down to five schools heading into the summer months with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Kiffin and Co. will continue looking to bolster the second level of the defense this offseason with the program currently hosting Auburn linebackerr commit JaMichael Garrett for an official visit to Oxford.
The Visitor: JaMichael Garrett - Four-Star Linebacker
The list of recruits heading to town continued growing this week with the program adding Baton Rouge (La.) Central linebacker JaMichael Garrett.
Garrett, who recently made the move from Alabama to Louisiana to round out his high school career, will officially visit Ole Miss this weekend.
The four-star, Top-10 linebacker in America remains one of the most sought-after second-level defenders with multiple premier programs pursuing his services.
As it currently stands, Garrett is committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers after going public with a decision last summer.
The 6-foot-, 195-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and USC Trojans, among others, but the Ole Miss Rebels are a school that continues generating buzz.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.