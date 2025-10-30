Top Ole Miss Football Commit Pushing for Oregon Ducks Target, Elite Louisiana Wideout
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
Royal, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has begun identifying the contenders in his process with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels squarely in the race.
Following a sophomore campaign in 2024 where Royal was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection after compiling more than 1,100 all-purpose yards and double-digit touchdowns, his recruitment exploded.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to separate from the pack in his process with current pledges in the 2027 Recruiting Class making their presence felt.
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in October after going public with a decision.
Croucher, a Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Rebels over the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions after a multi-day visit to Oxford during the weekend of Sept. 27.
Heading into the trip, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of finalists piquing his interest after taking visits last offseason.
But it's the Ole Miss program that made it happen down the stretch to secure a commitment from the highly-touted prospect.
”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.
"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”
Now, Croucher has taken to social media where he's both publicly and privately pushing for Royal to pledge to the Rebels.
As Royal navigates his junior campaign in Louisiana, he remains one of the hottest names on the market with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race.
