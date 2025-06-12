Top Tight End Labels Finalists: Ole Miss Football, Ohio State, Alabama, Illinois
Dunlap (Ill.) four-star tight end Mack Sutter is down to four schools as the highly-touted Ole Miss targets inches closer to making a decision.
Sutter, a consensus Top-10 tight end in America, has logged multiple visits to see Lane Kiffin and Co. during his prep career, but it'll be a battle against multiple top programs.
The Illinois native is down to the Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and Illinois Fighting Illini as he narrows his focus on the four schools, according to Rivals.
The Alabama Crimson Tide remain a threat in his recruitment and have surged as "contenders" this offseason, according to On3 Sports.
“Coach DeBoer and I talked a little football, but he told me how he needed me there,” Sutter told On3 Sports. “Everywhere I went on this visit, I felt like a big priority.
"They really showed me that I am a guy they need, that they care about me and that I am pretty big in what they are trying to do. That felt good to me.
“This visit was a lot more personable. They made me feel great. My parents felt it too. Alabama is up there for me. They check the boxes for me and they are in a pretty good spot.”
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels that are beginning to make up ground fresh off of an official visit to Oxford last month.
The talented tight end elected to not take a visit to the Penn State Nittany Lions, according to Rivals, and has his sights set on the four finalists in his process.
Sutter has officially visited Ole Miss, Illinois and Ohio State this offseason. He will wrap up his official visit process with a trip to the Alabama Crimson Tide during the weekend of June 20.
Kiffin and Co. remain in the hunt for the Illinois native with tremendous upside as the program keeps tabs on multiple tight ends in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-20 class with a handful of players committed as it currently stands.
