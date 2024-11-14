What Does Caleb Cunningham's Commitment Mean For Ole Miss Football?
The Ole Miss Rebels held a massive recruiting weekend as they took down Georgia on Saturday, and since then, they have flipped two players and gained a 2026 commit. Headlining this trio is five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham.
Cunningham is from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi, just an hour south of Ole Miss, and he flipped from Alabama to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels on Wednesday. The Magnolia State native is listed at 6-foot-2 and weighs in around 180 pounds, and he represents the first five-star wideout Ole Miss has gained since Laquon Treadwell in 2013.
Cunningham is a go-ball getter, featuring great deep route running which he combines with his height and speed. He is a very physical wideout, giving him the ability to go and get some difficult passes. He has some glimpses of shifty moves, but it could definitely be an area of improvement. Still, he could also be used in some end arounds, reverses and jet sweeps as he is a tough player to bring down and excels in finding space in these scenarios.
Cunningham is certainly bringing the physical attributes that Ole Miss is looking for, but what other factors does he bring?
The Rebels are losing some key players this offseason due to the draft and eligibility ends, including wide receiver Tre Harris who is the Rebels' current No. 1 receiver. Adding another talented piece to the receiver room can help alleviate the hole left by Harris' departure.
The Rebels are also losing Jordan Watkins who has been a major deep ball threat in his time with Ole Miss, and Cunningham can definitely fill in his role as wideout three or four in his first year in Oxford.
Cunningham will be surrounded by some spectacular projected returns at the wide receiver position, including Cayden Lee and Ayden Williams.
Getting the ball to them will likely be current backup quarterback Austin Simmons who has shown flashes of his skillset this season as well, most notably in the win over Georgia, a game in which Cunningham was in attendance. Simmons came in for an injured Jaxson Dart and led the Rebs on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive where he went 5-of-6 through the air for 64 yards, showing some composure giving fans hope for the future.
Fans' hope toward the future continued to rise when Cunningham flipped his commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday afternoon as he became the 20th commit of the 2025 class. Pair his talent with the fact that he is from the state of Mississippi, and the Rebel faithful should have plenty to look forward to in the years ahead.