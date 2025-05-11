What It Means: Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Top Alabama Wide Receiver
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday morning.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledges to the Rebels over the likes of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, among others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
What led Barber to Oxford? What separated the Rebels down the stretch with multiple SEC powerhouse programs vying for his services?
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue stacking talent in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Barber joining Izayia Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, and Top-10 running back Damarius Yates as the recent pledges.
Ole Miss currently holds the No. 14 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
