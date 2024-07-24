What Prospects are Expected to Attend Ole Miss' Juice Fest Recruiting Weekend?
The Ole Miss Rebels are hosting "Juice Fest 24" this weekend in Oxford, welcoming multiple recruits from across the country to the annual event.
Multiple big names from various recruiting classes are on the expected visitor list for this weekend, and sources provided Ole Miss OnSI with that list this week. It is worth noting that this list is subject to change and doesn't guarantee a prospect's attendance, but for now, these are the names that the Rebels are expecting in town this weekend.
List is subject to change, according to a source. The prospect's high school is listed to the right of their name.
1. 2026 QB Ryder Lyons -- Folsom (Calif.)
2. 2026 QB Mike Mitchell -- Archbishop Riordan (Calif.)
3. 2026 QB Luke Fahey -- Mission Viejo (Calif.)
4. 2026 QB Michael Clayton -- Seminole (Fla.)
5. 2025 RB Shekai Mills-Knight -- Baylor School (Tenn.)
6. 2025 RB Jamichael Jones -- Pike Road (Ala.)
7. 2026 RB Amari Latimer -- Sandy Creek (Ga.)
8. 2026 RB Jayreon Campbell -- McEachern (Ga.)
9. 2027 RB Quinterrius Moonie Gipson -- Kell (Ga.)
10. 2026 RB JJ Hill -- Tupelo (Miss.)
11. 2026 WR Vance Spafford -- Mission Vlejo (Calif.)
12. 2025 WR Caleb Cunningham -- Choctaw County (Miss.)
13. 2025 TE Hayden Bradley -- Buford (Ga.)
14. 2026 TE Mack Sutter -- Dunlap (Ill.)
15. 2027 TE Mark Bowman -- Mater Dei (Calif.)
16. 2025 OL TJ Hendricks -- Community School of Naples (Fla.)
17. 2025 OL Kenneth Boston -- Rayville (La.)
18. 2026 OL/DL Danny Beale III -- Cross County (Ark.)
19. 2025 JACK Talib Graham -- Daphne (Ala.)
20. 2025 DE Jared Smith -- Thompson (Ala.)
21. 2026 CB Zyan Gibson -- Gadsden City (Ala.)
22. 2026 CB Hayward Howard -- Edna Karr (La.)
23. 2026 CB Preston Ashley -- Brandon (Miss.)
24. 2025 SAF Cortez Thomas -- Holmes County (Miss.)
25. 2026 SAF Rokarius Brown -- Southaven (Miss.)
There are some Ole Miss commitments on this list, but there are also some key targets in the 2025 class that the Rebels are still going after. It is unclear if wide receiver Caleb Cunningham will be in Oxford this weekend after his recent commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but he did seemingly confirm on X on Wednesday that he would not be at Auburn this week, potentially opening the door for his appearance at Juice Fest.
Also on this list is running back Shekai Mills-Knight, a prospect that has been on the Rebels' radar for quite a while. A commitment from him would help alleviate the loss felt by the decommitment of running back Akylin Dear earlier this summer.