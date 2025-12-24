Ole Miss Football Must Pursue These Three Transfers As Portal Window Inches Closer

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for a critical two-week stretch next month with the NCAA Transfer Portal window set to open on Jan. 2.

In what will be chaotic run across the college football scene, Ole Miss will be a big spender alongside multiple Southeastern Conference schools as roster reconstruction begins in Oxford.

Now, "Portal Pete" is preparing to handle business in the Transfer Portal with a myriad of potential targets revealing their intentions of entering once the window opens in less than 10 days.

Three Potential Targets:

No. 1: LB Robert Woodyard Jr. - Auburn

Auburn Tigers starting linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once the window officially opens on Jan. 2, according to On3 Sports.

Woodyard Jr. is coming off of a standout 2025 season where he was named to the All-SEC First-Team by PFF after logging 67 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks on 433 snaps played.

While with the Auburn Tigers, Woodyard posted 88 total tackles, 10.0 of those being for loss with 2.0 sacks, and a pair of deflections where he had his breakout season this fall.

There's a connection here. Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding was Woodyard's primary recruiter while he was on staff at Alabama where the Crimson Tide nearly landed his commitment during the 2022 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, Golding and Co. will almost certainly be in contact once the Transfer Portal officially opens in less than 10 days.

No. 2: CB Ashton Stamps - LSU

Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he could give Ole Miss a boost in the secondary with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.

With LSU interim head coach heading to Ole Miss, it could provide the Rebels with a boost here.

No. 3: OL Isaiah Autry-Dent - Oklahoma

The redshirt-freshman offensive tackle is a Mississippi native that received offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Auburn Tigers, among others, across his prep career.

Now, the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is back on the recruiting scene where there could be mutual interest between both parties, according to OleMiss365's David Johnson.

Autry-Dent played in one game across two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners where he logged 26 snaps against Maine last season.

Now, after entering his name in the Transfer Portal market, the Mississippi native could look to make his way back home with a chance to have Ole Miss pursue his services.

