Which Ole Miss Football Target Could Reveal a Commitment to the Rebels Next?
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical stretch on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program looking to reel in commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
After adding a pledge from the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas on Monday, Landon Barnes, the stage is set for the Rebels to keep the hot streak going.
Ole Miss hosted double-digit prospects for official visits in June with Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet for multiple priority targets.
Now, a trio of recruits have locked in commitment dates for this week with all eyes on the Rebels looking to stack more talent in the 2026 class.
Which prospects could commitment to the Rebels next? When are the decision dates?
Three Targets to Know: Ole Miss Edition
No. 1: JC Anderson [Tight End] - July 1
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson is just hours away from making a commitment decision with the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini battling for his pledge.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign with multiple powerhouse programs contending for his services.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Illinois Fighting Illini and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
But he's now down to three with the Rebels making the cut alongside Illinois and Auburn down the stretch.
The No. 3 overall prospect in Illinois has carved out a path as one of the top recruits on the prep scene with Ole Miss emerging as a threat to secure a commitment.
Anderson has a decision date penciled in for Tuesday, July 1 where Lane Kiffin and Co. remain the team to beat.
No. 2: Iverson McCoy [Cornerback] - July 3
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Iverson McCoy is down to the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs with a commitment date locked in.
Iverson, one of the top defensive backs in the Magnolia State, has received multiple offers from SEC programs during his time on the prep scene as his rise continues.
That includes a scholarship from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program turning up the heat for his services this offseason.
The talented in-state target recently backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs where he's garnered significant interest.
McCoy has quickly become a hot commodity with other offers coming from the likes of Arkansas and Auburn, among others.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder is a Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield with the opportunity to play multiple positions at the next level.
He'll choose between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Thursday, July 3 with the Rebels emerging as a serious threat.
No. 3: Xavier McDonald [Wide Receiver] - July 4
Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald is down to four schools with a commitment date locked in as he navigates the final stages of his recruitment process.
McDonald, a Top-10 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has solidified his status as a coveted wideout in the Magnolia State heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder is a Top-100 prospect nationally with elite-level programs across America continuing to battle it out for his services.
LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Alabama and Mississippi State, among others, have extended offers to the Mississippi native.
Now, McDonald has locked in his four finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut alongside the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels and Sacramento State Hornets.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are pushing all the right buttons here with the program knocking it out of the park during McDonald's official visit in June.
“I’m from the Sip so they want me to stay in the Sip so they’re going to do whatever they can to keep me in the Sip. Just the love was there and I felt it so it was just great being at Ole Miss,” he told On3 Sports.
"Seeing the energy, the love that they’ve been getting, it’s just the players. Players are great and you’re going to be around great people and you’re going to have better opportunities to play. It was just the love there.”
He has a commitment date penciled in for Friday, July 4 with Ole Miss and LSU emerging as threats.
