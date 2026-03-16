College Baseball Rankings Update: Oregon Ducks Among Biggest Movers

After a 7-6 walk-off win to secure the sweep over the Indiana Hoosiers, the Oregon Ducks baseball team improved to 17-3 and is now ranked No. 25 by Baseball America.

Monday's rankings update from Baseball America marks the first time that Oregon has cracked the top 25, and the Ducks are joined by Arizona State and Arkansas State as new teams in the rankings. Other teams including the Florida State Seminoles and the USC Trojans made big jumps:

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

1. UCLA

2. Texas

3. Georgia Tech

4. Auburn

5. Arkansas

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Mississippi State

9. Virginia

10. Florida State

11. North Carolina

12. NC State

13. USC

14. Clemson

15. Oregon State

16. Southern Mississippi

17. Florida

18. West Virginia

19. Ole Miss

20. Kentucky

21. Texas A&M

22. Arkansas State

23. Tennessee

24. Arizona State

25. Oregon

Oregon Ducks Included in Latest Rankings Update

With multiple top-25 rankings available for college baseball teams, Oregon's momentum is confirmed by a No. 21 ranking in the most recent D1Baseball poll after spending the previous weeks unranked.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks offense is led by senior Drew Smith and freshman Angel Laya who are tied for the most home runs on the team with seven. Oregon's pitching staff has a cumulative ERA of 3.26, ranked No. 21 in the nation and ahead of teams like UCLA, Georgia Tech, and Oregon State.

A few teams made some big moves in the rankings, including the Florida State Seminoles who jumped up to No. 10 from No. 17, per Baseball America's top 25. The USC Trojans were the last remaining undefeated team in the country before falling to Northwestern, and USC jumped up to No. 13 in Baseball America's rankings.

At 19-1, the Trojans currently hold the best record in the country. However, UCLA appears to be the consensus No. 1 team in the nation.

Oregon, USC, and UCLA are the only three representatives from the Big Ten in top 25 with conferences like the SEC and the ACC dominating a majority of the spots. In D1Baseball's poll, the SEC has six teams inside the top 10. The ACC has three teams inside of the top 10 with the Bruins holding down the No. 1 ranking.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

When it comes to betting odds for winning the College World Series, Texas is the current favorite at +650 followed by UCLA at +850, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Ducks currently sit with the 14th-best odds of winning the national title at +4000, tied with Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi.

Oregon Ducks Upcoming Baseball Schedule

The Ducks have a three-game series at home against Northwestern starting on Friday, March 20, and then the team will travel down to California as Oregon has games against UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara. Here are the next three series for Oregon:

March 20-22: Northwestern

March 24-25: at UC San Diego

March 27-29: at UC Santa Barbara

Looking farther down the schedule, Oregon has two games remaining against their in-state rival, the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers on April 14 and April 22. Meanwhile, the Ducks end the regular season against the other top teams in the Big Ten, UCLA and USC.

Oregon will be on the road against UCLA later in May, but the Trojans will be making the trip up to Eugene, Oregon, to finish the year against the Ducks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.