Oregon Ducks Baseball's Latest Win Impacts NCAA Tournament Resume

On Tuesday afternoon, April 28, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks put an end to the Gonzaga Bulldogs' 14-game winning streak at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon, 4-3.

The Pacific Northwest rival's streak was the nation's longest heading into the key matchup. Now, coach Mark Wasikowski's group has won six games in a row of its own.

Oregon’s Angel Laya watches his home run go over the fence during the second inning against Nebraska at PK Park in Eugene, April 12, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks had to use nine different pitchers in nine innings to combine for 10 strikeouts in the victory. Oregon's three-run rally in the bottom of the first inning, behind two runs batted in flyouts from junior infielder Maddox Molony and utility senior Drew Smith, as well as freshman outfielder Angel Laya's solo blast, dug the Zags an early hole that they couldn't come out of.

This is the type of win that will stand out on Oregon's NCAA Tournament resume. Gonzaga is leading the West Coast Conference standings by four games at 15-3, 27-15 overall. The Zags have a Rating Percentage Index or RPI at No. 32, while the Ducks are at No. 26.

Oregon’s Maddox Molony, left, celebrates his home run against Indiana with teammate Ryan Cooney in the sixth inning at PK Park in Eugene, March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' Bash Brothers

Junior infielder Ryan Cooney leads the group in batting average at .373 and doubles at 16 in 43 starts. His eight home runs are the third-most on the roster, behind Laya and Smith.

Laya broke current junior infielder Maddox Molony's freshman program record of 11 home runs on April 12. He stands now at 12 total in 42 starts.

Smith was named one of 45 players on the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, which honors the best player in the sport. The veteran leader has a team-leading 14 home runs and 47 runs batted in through 44 starts this season.

As a team, Oregon has collected 71 home runs. That ranks No. 10 among all college baseball programs.

Iowa’s Daniel Rogers (31) attempts to tag Oregon’s Drew Smith (17) out at home plate during a Big Ten conference baseball game May 15, 2025, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' Placement in Big Ten Conference

In the Big Ten Conference standings, Oregon can be found in third place with a 15-6 league record, 33-11 overall. They trail only the 17-4 Nebraska Cornhuskers and the undefeated 21-0 UCLA Bruins. At home inside PK Park, the Ducks hold an impressive 21-4 record.

Here are the remaining series in conference play for Oregon:

Washington Huskies in Seattle, Washington (May 1 through 3)

UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, California (May 8 through 10)

USC Trojans in Eugene, Oregon (May 14 through 16)

The Big Ten Conference Tournament will take place May 19 through 21 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski comes out from the dugout to dispute a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Looking to Host Fifth Regional in Program History

The Ducks are in search of a "national seed," given to the top-16 teams in the country. Each school that is assigned a national seed is granted hosting rights for the NCAA Tournament's Regionals.

Oregon has hosted four Regionals since the format was created in 1999. It was 2012, 2013, 2021, and 2025 when they did so. As for the Super Regionals, the Ducks have hosted twice in 2012 and 2023. They are looking for their second-ever College World Series appearance, first since 1954.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.